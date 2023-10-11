Antonio Marte attributes Dajabón border market fire to Haitian involvement

Dajabon.- Senator Antonio Marte of Santiago Rodríguez province asserted on Wednesday that the binational market in Dajabón was set ablaze by Haitians, resulting in extensive damage to numerous stores owned by both Dominicans and Haitians. Marte expressed his view that such acts are characteristic of what he termed “the terrorism” practiced by some Haitians.

Additionally, Senator Marte emphasized the necessity of maintaining the border with Haiti closed and the consulate’s operations suspended due to concerns related to the presence of illegal Haitian immigrants in the Dominican Republic.

In response to the incident, various members of parliament from different political parties called for an official investigation to ascertain the root causes of the fire that occurred at the Dajabón binational market. Among those expressing this sentiment were Amado Díaz from the Modern Revolutionary Party, Sócrates Pérez from the Dominican Liberation Party, and Ramón Ceballos from the Modern Revolutionary Party.

Amado Díaz stressed the importance of conducting a thorough investigation to determine the factors that led to the fire. He also emphasized the need to await the results of the investigation, which will shed light on the underlying causes of the incident.

Ramón Ceballos, a deputy representing Ultramar, noted that the fire at the Dajabón border market complicates the already delicate situation between the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Meanwhile, Sócrates Pérez, a deputy of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), expressed his opinion that President Luis Abinader should not have closed the border with Haiti. It is worth recalling that the fire occurred early Wednesday morning at the Dajabón binational market, resulting in significant damage to several businesses owned by both Dominicans and Haitians.