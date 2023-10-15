President Abinader inaugurates wastewater solutions in Santiago

Santiago – President Luis Abinader inaugurated this afternoon several works of wastewater solutions in this province for more than 460 million pesos, executed by the Santiago Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation (Coraasan).

The works delivered are the wastewater collector of 27 de Febrero Avenue; the Don Nicolás wastewater pumping station, the most significant of the last 16 years in Santiago; the Villas del Norte collector, first stage, and four siphons that were rehabilitated; works that will dignify the life of the inhabitants of Santiago and the region.

The water treatment institution delivered four of these works contemplated in the agreement of the Republic-Compromiso Santiago’s Presidency, which will directly impact the sanitation of the Yaque del Norte River.

Noriega I water treatment plant to be delivered in January

In his speech, the President recalled that in January of next year, the Noriega I water treatment plant will be provided, a water source that will allow the elimination of the water deficit in Santiago, which means a significant step forward in terms of water.

“I want to say that, in terms of management, Coraasan has traditionally been one of the water and sewage institutions that have had better management with higher income in terms of water payments,” highlighted the President in his words.

Other wastewater solutions delivered

The general director of Coraasan, Andrés Burgos, informed that the institution also delivered wastewater solutions in Francisco del Rosario Sánchez, Alma Rosa in Cienfuegos, Don José in La Barranquita stage I and II, residential Don Francisco in Tamboril, Mamá Tingó in Zamarrilla, urbanization El Portal, El Embrujo III, among other sectors, for an amount exceeding 86.5 million pesos.

“We have impacted dozens of communities with works contemplated in the Institutional Strategic Plan, which will contribute to the sanitation of the province and the quality of life of the inhabitants,” said Burgos.

The head of Coraasan said that they have spared no effort to manage wastewater properly. Therefore, the institution acquired three Vactor trucks to clean the sewage system for 131 million pesos.

The President of the Association for the Development Inc. (APEDI), Juan Mera, representing Compromiso Santiago, praised the investments made by the government in Santiago, which he assured have a high return.

Announcement of new collectors

During the ceremony, the beginning of the construction works of the collectors of Padre Las Casas, Gregorio Luperón Avenue, and Juan Pablo Duarte-Calle Maimón was announced, an investment of more than 322 million pesos.

Works in execution

In addition, the works currently under execution were announced, which exceed 220 million pesos, including the collector of Sergio Hernández Street on the corner of 30 Caballeros in Cienfuegos, the second stage of the collector of Villas del Norte and the sewage pumping stations of Villa Magisterial and Emporium Dorado.

Ana Eduvigis Salcedo de León Elementary School

At the end of the afternoon, the head of state also inaugurated in this Cibao province the Ana Eduvigis Salcedo de León Basic School in Villa Verde, Gurabo, which had an investment of more than RD$150 million and has 22 classrooms and will benefit 800 students.

On behalf of the Minister of Education, Angel Hernandez spoke to the Vice Minister, Oscar Amargot, who defined this new educational center as a new home for the area’s children.

He also pointed out that this school collaborates in creating a more inclusive society with less inequality.

The Escuela Básica Ana Eduvigis Salcedo has 19 standard classrooms and three kindergarten classrooms, as well as management, administration, teachers’ lounge, guidance office, and infirmary areas.

Other complementary spaces include a library, multi-purpose room, janitor’s office, storage rooms and dumps, restrooms, cistern, and employee’s locker room.

There are recreation and children’s play areas, a court, bleachers, green areas, a civic plaza, and a fence.

Present were Luisa Altagracia Jiménez Cabreja, governor of La Vega; Ramón Rogelio Genao, senator of La Vega; Kelvin Antonio Cruz Cáceres, mayor of La Vega; Agustín Burgos Tejada, deputy of La Vega and José David Pérez Reyes, deputy of La Vega.

Also, Rogelio Alfonso Genao Lanza, deputy La Vega; Micalo Bermúdez, contractor; Bethania Peña of Viloria Comunitaria and the parish priest Rafael de Jesús Mendoza Guzmán, of the Santísima Trinidad de Pontón de La Vega Parish.

In addition, the President of the Board of Directors of Coraasan, Conrado Asencio; the general manager of Proindustria, Ulises Rodríguez; the director general of Edenorte, Andrés Cueto and the mayor of Puñal, Dr. Enrique Romero, and legislators of the province.