Dominican Government will not stop the implementation of biometric identification at the border

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic emphasized that the government will not back down on the implementation of biometric data registration on the border with Haiti, stating that it is essential for the security of the Dominican Republic. He emphasized that the objectives set when the border was closed have been met, and even if the construction of the canal in the Masacre River is stopped, the government will continue to apply its plan for border protection.

President Abinader also mentioned that the border area “will no longer be the same” and clarified that the border will remain open for trade, but it will be the decision of the Haitian side whether they want to engage in trade. Additionally, he revealed plans for a labor market mechanization plan that aims to reduce the hiring of foreign labor in various sectors, with around 3,000 million allocated to this initiative through the Development and Export Bank (Bandex).

This information reflects the ongoing developments related to border policies and trade between the Dominican Republic and Haiti.