Haitian merchants who buy in the Dajabón border market are stripped of their products
Dajabon.- The situation on the Haitian border continues to be concerning, as Haitian authorities have been confiscating products from Haitian merchants who manage to purchase goods in the Dajabón border market in the Dominican Republic. Those who reach the Juana Méndez border crossing are detained and have their merchandise confiscated, with some reports of the products being damaged or destroyed by groups stationed there to prevent Haitians from entering the Dominican territory for shopping.
These actions have raised concerns globally as they highlight the difficulties faced by Haitian citizens and the tensions in the region. The situation on the border remains complex and challenging for many Haitians seeking to buy essential goods in the neighboring country.
This is reaching a point of no return… Haïti does not want to reopen the border and the population support the closed border.
Now before all those with little to no knowledge about the economy start to rejoice, here some facts :
DR annual budget : $12.8 billions.
DR total GDP : $112.47 billions.
DR trade deficit : $17.12 billions.
DR trade surplus with Haiti : $3billions.
So trade with Haiti is a whooping 38.4% of the annual budget.
Those numbers are not good, those Haitian that you love to hate brings $3 billions to the DR economy, if anyone think that Haiti has more to lose than the DR is delusional… In the short term maybe but in the long term, the DR lose this is why we see your president pushing to reopen the border… Because he knows. And it seems like the Haitians understood that this is why they decided to hit where it hurt… In the wallet.
Honestly as a Dominican. I think is the best thing for Haiti and the Dominican Republic. We need to stop relying an each other because we are in the same island. The Dominican Republic should be opening new markets for their products not relying on an unstable govt. And the hardworking Haitians need to be in Haiti constructing new buildings as in hotels and schools and hospitals not making rich Dominicans and foreigners richer . We are two different cultures two different people. And that will never change. No matter what the UN USA Canada and any NGO says.
Trade with haiti is not 3 biilions. is less than 700 millions not very relevant.
border comerce is subsistance commerce and of low impact behond the borders communities. not that important