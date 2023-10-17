Tropical system in the Atlantic could become a tropical cyclone this week

Santo Domingo.- The United States National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a large area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean, which currently has a 60% probability of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours and an 80% probability within the next seven days. This system is situated thousands of kilometers east of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development, and there’s a likelihood that a tropical depression will form in the coming days as the system moves across the Atlantic. Residents in the Lesser Antilles are advised to keep a close eye on the progress of this tropical system. The Dominican Republic’s National Meteorological Office (Onamet) is also monitoring the situation.