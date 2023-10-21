Residents of Santo Domingo East complain about water shortages

Santo Domingo Este, RD

The growing water scarcity in Santo Domingo East has generated concern among the residents of this community, who struggle to access one of the most vital resources for daily life.

The lack of drinking water has affected many households in the area, leading to discomfort and stress for its inhabitants.

High temperatures and prolonged drought have further aggravated this water crisis.

Also, most residents in sectors of Santo Domingo East depend on the Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewerage Corporation (CAASD) for drinking water in their homes.

However, in recent weeks, interruptions in the water supply have been reported, leaving thousands of people without access to this essential resource.

The complainants explained that the CAASD regularly sent the service four times a week, but it has been more than ten days since a single drop of water arrived.

We are desperate because we must buy water tanks at 300 pesos to do our domestic chores. Meanwhile, a bottle of water costs over 90 pesos, which affects the family budget.

Residents of sectors such as Los Mina Villa Duarte, among others, have expressed their discontent and concern due to the lack of water.

CAASD authorities stated that they are taking measures to address this crisis.

They also reported that they have implemented water rationing in some sectors and are doing maintenance work on the CAASD infrastructure.

They also assured that they are exploring long-term solutions, such as the construction of new water treatment plants and the modernization of the distribution network.