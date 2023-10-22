Abinader delivers 264 apartments in Ciudad Modelo

Continuing with the promotion of public policies that contribute to improving the quality of life of the people, President Luis Abinader delivered 264 apartments to an equal number of families of the project Mi Vivienda Ciudad Modelo in Santo Domingo Norte, which will benefit more than 6,000 people.

This is the fourth inauguration of new apartments that the Ministry of Housing and Buildings (MIVED) has carried out in the project, delivering to date 1,524 of the 1,760 units contemplated in Mi Vivienda Ciudad Modelo, equivalent to 86% of the total project in the housing complex.

Before the delivery of the new housing units, the President, accompanied by First Lady Raquel Arbaje and the Minister of Housing and Buildings, Carlos Bonilla, visited one of the families benefiting from one of the apartments, with whom he talked and shared lunch.

The project has an investment of more than RD$4,565 million, boosting the economy from the construction sector by creating almost 4 thousand direct and indirect jobs.

During the ceremony, Minister Bonilla said that these apartments added to those delivered nationwide, close to 6,000, are a historic figure that no other government had delivered in such a short time.

“I want you to know that President Abinader will not rest until he fulfills the promise of delivering 7,544 units under this project, which was our promise because for us to keep our word is almost an obsession. And all these achievements are possible thanks to the will of a president who has invested a lot of resources to make these projects a reality,” said Bonilla.

Keilyn Rojas Santiago spoke on behalf of the beneficiary families, expressing her gratitude to the President for allowing her family to have their own roof, which she said she loves because it even has parks and recreation areas for the children.

Meanwhile, the senator of Santo Domingo province, Antonio Taveras, emphasized that the government administration of President Abinader understood very well the importance of a family having a roof of their own as a fundamental right and affirmed that he had made a revolution in the area of housing.

The following families symbolically received the keys to their apartments: Ramona Tavera, Matilde Gómez, Marilanda Santana, Ángela María Piñeiro and Margarita Arias.

Mi Vivienda Ciudad Modelo covers more than 123,000 square meters of construction and nearly 16,000 square meters of green areas. It has 1,496 three-bedroom apartments and 264 two-bedroom apartments. It has playgrounds, recreational and institutional areas, a basketball court, and parking areas for cars and motors.

In Mi Vivienda Ciudad Modelo, the Government began, in November 2022, the delivery of the first 500 apartments of the project, followed in February 2023 with 260 new homes; in July of this year, another 500 units were delivered, and yesterday 264, for a total of 1,524 in less than a year.

In addition to Mi Vivienda Ciudad Modelo, the MIVED is developing in Santo Domingo the projects Mi Vivienda Hato Nuevo and Mi Vivienda San Luis, while in Santiago, Mi Vivienda Los Salados and Mi Vivienda Hato del Yaque are being promoted.

Inauguration of the Specialties and Geriatrics Center in Santo Domingo East

Later, the head of state inaugurated in Santo Domingo East the Eduardo Alexi Specialties and Geriatrics Center of the Pension Fund for Construction Workers (Fopetcons), which will provide services to construction workers from all over the country and to the general public in that area.

This is the first and only center of its kind built by the Fopetcons and put into operation in the Municipality of Santo Domingo East, which has been equipped with state-of-the-art technology to provide quality services to patients and their families.

Expressing his joy that the resources are being used correctly for the center’s construction, the President said, “You now have here a health center and especially a geriatric center to take care of your retirement.”

He instructed the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps, to contact SENASA, the other private insurance companies, and the National Health Service to support the center’s administration process.

The governor also stated that he informed the President of the National Federation of Construction Workers that in the next few days, in addition to a program of Dominicanization and mechanization of construction work being carried out by the Minister of Labor, a plan will be drawn up to improve productivity and consequently significantly impact the income of construction workers in the Dominican Republic.

Wage increase for construction workers

For his part, the Minister of Labor and President of FOPETCONST, Luis Miguel De Camps, received instructions from President Abinader for the Ministry of Labor to initiate the analysis processes that will have to conclude with the new salary increase for the construction workers of the Dominican Republic.

De Camps also highlighted the great importance of the new center for the community, which he said represents a tangible and palpable manifestation of the importance of guaranteeing a dignified future for citizens, especially those who have contributed throughout their working lives in this case to the literal and figurative construction of our nation.

Likewise, the President of the National Federation of Construction Workers, Pedro Julio Alcántara, thanked the President for accompanying them in the inauguration of this work, which is of great importance for the area’s construction workers.

Also, the executive director of the Pension Fund of the Construction Workers, Faustino De Los Santos, emphasized that this work comes to fill a need that the construction sector had so that its members can have a place where they can have medical attention.

The new building is on Proyecto de la Urbanización Yahaira, kilometer 15 of the Mella Highway in the San Luis Municipal District, Municipality of Santo Domingo East.

It will provide services to construction workers and the general public who require them in General Medicine, Geriatrics, Pneumology, Orthopedics, Nutrition, Psychiatry, Urology, General Surgery, Neurology, and Family Medicine.

President Abinader was accompanied by the governor of the province of Santo Domingo, Julia Drullard; the deputies Betty Gerónimo and Lucrecia Santana; the directors of the IAD, Francisco Guillermo García; of Pensions and Retirement, Juan Rosa and Presidential Management, Robert Polanco and the deputies Diomedes Rojas, Bolívar Valera, and Alex Lara.

At the inauguration of the Specialties and Geriatrics Center, he was accompanied by the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Mayra Jimenez; the deputies Alexis Jimenez and Bertico Santana; the directors of National Assets, Rafael Burgos; of INFOTEP, Rafael Santos Badia and the President of the National Confederation of Union Unity (CNUS), Rafael -Pepe- Abreu.