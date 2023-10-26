Twelve provinces on rain alert; slightly cooler temperatures forecast

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported that weather conditions are favorable this Thursday for showers in some localities of the Atlantic coastal coast, the southwest, and the Central Cordillera.

However, the entity indicated that after midday, it foresees an increase in clouds and rainfall, with thunderstorms and wind gusts.

The provinces affected by these rains will be some municipalities of the areas of La Altagracia, Santiago, San Juan, San José de Ocoa, Azua, La Vega, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, El Gran Santo Domingo, Barahona, Pedernales, Samaná, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, and Monseñor Nouel.

The rains will be caused by an active and deep trough across the country and at different troposphere levels.

The entity issued a weather alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams, and creeks, as well as urban and rural flooding and landslides for the provinces of Santiago, Duarte, Santiago Rodríguez, Hermanas Mirabal, Valverde, Espaillat, Monseñor Nouel, Puerto Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, La Vega and San Juan.

This is due to the downpours forecast for the next 24 to 72 hours.