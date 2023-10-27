Weather conditions for this last weekend of October

For this Saturday, a gradual increase in humidity and instability is forecast over our region due to the effects of the trough associated with a low-pressure area to the southwest of the country.

“Especially in the afternoon and evening hours, an atmosphere of a mostly cloudy sky will prevail with showers and/or downpours that may be moderate to heavy, thunderstorms and gusty winds over La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, Monte Plata, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Monte Cristi, La Vega, San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal including Greater Santo Domingo,” highlighted Onamet.

Scattered downpours will be registered over different localities of the country.

On Sunday

On Sunday, increased humidity and instability are expected over the country due to the effects of the trough.

For this reason, during the day, we will experience clouds accompanied by showers that may be moderate to heavy, thunderstorms, and wind gusts over the regions north, northeast, southeast, southwest, the Central Mountain Range, and the border area.

Temperatures

Temperatures during the day will remain slightly warm, especially in urban areas. However, they will be a little more pleasant in the evening and early morning hours, mainly in mountainous regions, due to the cool wind from the northeast.