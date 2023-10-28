15 provinces placed under alert due to storm surge and downpour zone monitored

For this Saturday, showers between moderate and heavy are predicted in the areas under alert.

SANTO DOMINGO, RD—

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) placed two provinces under yellow alert. It increased to 13 the number of localities under green alert due to the possible flooding of rivers, streams, and creeks, as well as landslides, due to the impact of a trough over the country.

The provinces on the yellow alert are Espaillat and Puerto Plata. While in the green alert are Sanchez Ramirez, Hermanas Mirabal, Valverde, Monseñor Nouel, El Seibo, Duarte, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Hato Mayor, Samana, Santiago Rodriguez, La Altagracia, Santiago and La Vega.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that during this Saturday, there will be clouds with moderate to heavy downpours, at times over towns in the northwest, north, northeast, and sectors in provinces of the country.

The entity forecasts that, in addition to showers, there will be thunderstorms with gusty winds over the National District and the provinces of Santo Domingo, San Cristobal, Monte Cristi, El Seibo, La Romana, Monte Plata, San Jose de Ocoa, in addition to the provinces under the COE alert.

Likewise, Onamet is monitoring an area of downpours with disorganized thunderstorms, which are forming to the southwest of the Caribbean Sea, which could evolve into a tropical cyclone in the next few days and represent a danger for the country.

Regarding Tammy, it was reported that it became a tropical storm again, located about 320 kilometers east/southeast of Bermuda, and poses no risk to the Dominican Republic.

The entity recommended that operators of fragile and small boats remain on land and be attentive to the alerts that the corresponding organizations may issue.

Through a video, the director of the COE, Juan Manuel Mendez, urged the population, both in localities on alert and those that are not, to remain attentive and follow the indications of the emergency agency.