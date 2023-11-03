Environment places 17 Caribbean flamingos in the care of the Zoo

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has placed 17 Caribbean flamingos (Phoenicopterus ruber), recovered from hotels in the Eastern area, under the care of the National Zoological Park as part of the Rescate Rosado project. Indira Sánchez, coordinator of the Rescate Rosado project, explained that these 17 flamingos were voluntarily delivered by the Jewel Punta Cana and Wyndham Dominicus Bayahíbe hotels.

These flamingos will undergo a health evaluation and an assessment of their ability to adapt to wildlife before being reintegrated into their natural habitat.

The Rescate Rosado project is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Environment, the Manuel Valverde Podesta National Zoological Park, the Ecological Action Group, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Hotel and Tourism Association of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores).

In earlier months of this year, the Rescate Rosado project released several flamingos in the Calderas Dunes in Baní, Peravia province. The project also encourages individuals and institutions in possession of Caribbean flamingos in captivity to notify the Ministry of Environment and return the birds before December 31, 2023, when the voluntary surrender deadline expires.