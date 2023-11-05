Haitian authorities open passage for people and vehicles to and from their territory

Dajabon—Haitian authorities have opened the gates on their side of the border to allow the passage of people and vehicles to and from their territory, informed the spokesperson and director of Strategy and Communication of the Presidency, Homero Figueroa.

In a message posted on his X account (formerly Twitter), the presidential spokesman posted: “Today, the Haitian authorities have opened the gates of their border to allow the transit of people and vehicles. Haitian nationals went through for biometric registration and vehicles to load goods.”

The text on the social network is accompanied by images showing the gate opening on the Haitian side and citizens and vehicles from that country crossing the pass to enter Dominican territory.

The entry of vehicles and people from Haitian territory is monitored by members of the Specialised Corps for Land Border Security (Cesfront) on the Dominican side.

Since last October, the Dominican authorities relaxed the border closure to allow residents of the neighboring country to stock up on products in the markets held in the national territory.

They also ordered that, before entering the plazas, a biometric registration of all Haitians entering the national territory through the border crossings be carried out.