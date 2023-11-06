Transportation expert sees little progress in Dominican Republic transit

Santo Domingo.- The director of the University Institute of Traffic and Road Safety at the University of Valencia, Francisco Alonso, has expressed concerns about the lack of progress in terms of road safety and education in the Dominican Republic. Alonso, who previously played a key role in developing the implementation regulations for Law 63-17 on Mobility, Land Transportation, Traffic, and Road Safety in the country, pointed out that many drivers in the Dominican Republic continue to display aggressive and disrespectful behavior toward traffic laws.

While he acknowledged some small progress, such as drivers now giving way to ambulances and firefighters, Alonso’s overall assessment of traffic and road safety in the country was less positive than desired. He emphasized that the Dominican population still lacks awareness of these issues and believes that addressing this problem requires greater urgency and social change.

Alonso also noted that traffic jams in the country often result from people obstructing intersections, leading to congestion. He mentioned the recent government initiative to develop new mass transportation methods, such as trams, metropolitan trains, and cable cars, as a positive step to alleviate traffic congestion.

In addition, Alonso stressed the importance of ensuring road safety for both tourists and the local workforce in the tourism sector. He recommended measures such as driver training, including road safety education in schools, and the study of road sections with a history of high accident rates to improve overall safety.