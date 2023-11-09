Traffic lights work normally in Santo Domingo, despite threats to disconnect them

Santo Domingo.- Despite the warning from representatives of Transcore Latam SRL, the traffic lights in the National District of Santo Domingo were functioning normally on Thursday. Diario Libre conducted a tour of major avenues and streets in the district and confirmed that the traffic lights were operational at various intersections, including Abraham Lincoln Avenue, Los Próceres Avenue, Luperón Avenue, Winston Churchill Avenue, and John F. Kennedy Avenue.

While most traffic lights operated without issues, at certain intersections, traffic police were present to manage traffic flow effectively. For example, at the intersection of Winston Churchill Avenue and Roberto Pastoriza, traffic police directed traffic, as the traffic light system there did not appear to be functioning properly.

Transcore Latam SRL had announced its intention to disconnect the traffic lights in Santo Domingo in response to the suspension of a contract it held with the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant). However, Intrant issued a statement guaranteeing the continued operation of the traffic light network in the city, emphasizing its responsibility for managing and regulating traffic and land transportation. As of the time of the report, the traffic lights remained operational.