One young man missing in Ocoa after bridge collapse in Sabana Larga municipality

The incidence of an atmospheric phenomenon that has been affecting the national territory since the early hours of Friday has already begun to wreak havoc, especially in the province of San José de Ocoa, in the south of the country, where a young man has disappeared, and several communities have been isolated.

Videos circulating on social networks show the collapse of the 16 de Agosto bridge in San José de Ocoa, which connects the central municipality with the Sabana Larga community and has been cut off until now.

After the river’s flooding, community members have begun searching for young Keysy Ortiz near the Arroyo Las Vacas. Since then, his whereabouts have been unknown.

The rains have intensified on the country’s southern coast due to the storm, threatening to become a tropical cyclone in the coming hours as it continues its journey towards the Dominican Republic.

In Bahoruco, another of the areas most affected by the tropical disturbance, several communities remain cut off due to the overflowing of the Manguito River in Villa Jaragua and Panzo, both in the municipality of Neyba.

So far, 29 provinces remain on alert, eight in red, 17 in yellow, and four in green, so the authorities are calling on the disturbed areas to stay alert to the information provided by the relief agencies.