Education says fire outbreak is controlled; as smoke intensifies in the area

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic experienced a fire outbreak at its central facilities, particularly in the Human Resources department’s offices located on the first floor. The incident was reported early in the morning, around 5:30 AM, by technicians from the affected office to the National District Fire Department.

As confirmed by Rafael Alonso, the Ministry’s communications director, there were no injuries resulting from the fire. The cause of the fire and the extent of material damages are still unknown. The Ministry is awaiting further instructions from the Fire Department regarding the situation.

Employees of the Ministry are currently uncertain about their work schedule due to the incident. The decision on whether they will work during the day is pending, based on assessments and directives from the assistance authorities.

Despite assurances that the situation is under control, ambulances and fire trucks continue to arrive at the Ministry’s headquarters on Máximo Gómez Avenue in the National District. As a precautionary measure, people inside the building have begun using masks due to the intensifying smoke.

The Minister of Education, Ángel Hernández, is present at the scene, accompanying the members of the assistance and rescue corps in managing the situation. The incident has caused considerable concern and disruption at the Ministry’s headquarters.