Abinader orders extradition of Dominicans accused of drug trafficking and incest

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Executive Branch, led by President Luis Abinader, has issued two decrees, 599-23 and 600-23, on November 22, 2023, ordering the extradition of two Dominican nationals to face charges in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Under Decree 599-23, Elyn Carpio Peña is to be extradited to the United States. He is accused by the U.S. justice system of criminal conspiracy to distribute a significant quantity of cocaine. The charges include conspiring to distribute over five kilograms of a substance containing cocaine and distributing this substance on a vessel within U.S. jurisdiction. These charges are in violation of various sections of the United States Code.

Decree 600-23 pertains to the extradition of Raymer Polanco Constanzo to Puerto Rico. He faces charges of lewd acts and incest, in violation of Title 33 of the Laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. These charges were filed on May 20, 2022, in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s Court of First Instance.

Both executive orders specify that these Dominican nationals will only be tried for the specific offenses for which they are being extradited. Additionally, the decrees stipulate that if found guilty, neither individual will face a penalty greater than the maximum established in the Dominican Republic’s criminal legislation, nor will they be subject to the death penalty. These conditions are standard in extradition cases to ensure that the rights of the extradited individuals are protected according to Dominican law.