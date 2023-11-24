At least 14 people are injured in a multiple traffic accident on the Duarte highway

Santo Domingo.- In a recent incident on the Duarte Highway in the El Pino municipality, La Vega province, approximately 14 people were involved in a multi-vehicle accident. The National 9-1-1 Emergency System reported that six of the injured individuals were transported to health centers for treatment.

The accident involved an overturned fuel truck, which led to a fuel spill on the highway. Images from the scene depicted the fuel truck in a compromised position and several vehicles that had collided in a chain reaction.

Emergency response to the accident was substantial, with four ambulances from the Directorate of Out-of-Hospital Emergency Services (DAEH) present at the scene. Additionally, three fire units from the El Pino municipality, a unit from the National Police, one from the General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (DIGESETT), and one from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) were also deployed to manage the situation and provide necessary assistance.