Dominican Republic advances in protecting the ozone layer

Santo Domingo.- Miguel Ceara Hatton, the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, recently emphasized the country’s significant strides in adhering to the Montreal Protocol’s guidelines, aimed at preserving the ozone layer.

His remarks were made during a collaborative workshop, also involving Inka Mattila from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Juan Matos from the National Institute of Professional Technical Training (Infotep). The workshop’s focus was on the Dominican Republic’s Strategic Plan to reduce the use of Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases and related equipment.

Hatton highlighted the implementation of the Kigali Amendment as a significant challenge amidst global climate change concerns. He stressed the importance of collective effort in achieving sustainable results that would benefit both present and future generations.

The minister pointed out the need for integrating sustainability into the culture, noting the pervasive impact of climate change across various sectors. This message was particularly directed at participants studying technical careers in refrigeration and air conditioning, emphasizing every individual action’s importance in the broader environmental context.