Italian tourist dies while swimming at Montecristi beach

Monte Cristi.- An Italian tourist, identified as Lorenzo Volpe, tragically passed away while swimming at Isla Cabra beach near El Morro. The incident occurred around noon last Thursday. Volpe was accompanied by his friend and fellow Italian, Carlos Cirodane, who recounted the events to the authorities.

Cirodane reported that while swimming one after the other, he noticed Volpe drifting too far away. Upon returning to check on him, Cirodane found that Volpe was struggling and attempted to bring him to safety. Tragically, Volpe passed away in his arms.

Volpe, who was temporarily residing in the Francisco Javier de Montecristi sector, had a routine of swimming from the small beach to Cabra Island and would leave his belongings on the coast. He usually returned hours later to collect his things.

The medical examiner, Rosibel Grullón, who attended the scene, suggested the possibility of a heart attack as the cause of death. The Public Ministry’s representative, Anibelka Castillo, along with members of the National Police, Dominican Red Cross, Dominican Navy, Dicrim, and other authorities, were involved in the retrieval of the belongings left by both Volpe and Cirodane.

The body of Lorenzo Volpe was transported to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) in Santiago for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.