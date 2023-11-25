401 packages of cocaine seized to be sent to Belgium via Punta Caucedo

Agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), members of the Military Security of the Multimodal Port Caucedo and Customs inspectors, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, seized a shipment of 401 packages of cocaine during an inspection operation carried out in the referred port terminal of the Boca Chica municipality, Santo Domingo province.

The entities came in response to intelligence reports, profiling dozens of containers to be shipped from the Multimodal Port Caucedo to Belgium when they detected strange substances inside one of the vans.

In the presence of a deputy prosecutor and as established in the protocol of action, they opened the container loaded with boxes of cigars. Inside, they confiscated 401 packages of the substance, with logos of different brands, and wrapped in adhesive tape.

The press release indicates that the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the DNCD have initiated an exhaustive investigation and hope that, as has happened in other cases, to identify, apprehend, and bring to justice those involved in the frustrated shipment of the cache to Europe.

“The inquiries are deepening; for the moment, there are no persons detained, and we hope to offer more expanded details of the frustrated drug trafficking operation as the investigative process advances.”

The DNCD and the Armed Forces, supported by the Attorney General’s Office, as well as other State intelligence agencies, have continued to reinforce interdiction efforts against drug trafficking, managing to confiscate in the last hours more than a ton of drugs.

The DNCD highlights the cooperation of the executives of the Port of Caucedo, who offer all their support for these operations to conclude with the expected success without affecting free trade.

The 401 packages seized in this new operation were sent under Chain of Custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) to determine the exact type and weight of the substance.