Abinader inaugurates solar park and other works in the Eastern region of the country

San Pedro de Marcorís—President Luis Abinader headed yesterday the inauguration of the Cumayasa I and II Photovoltaic Solar Park projects of the Ecoener Company, with a combined installed capacity of 97 megawatts, which will have an annual impact on 48,000 Dominican homes. It has an investment of US$100 million.

The Spanish renewable energy generation company Ecoener announced that it intends to close 2024 with five photovoltaic parks in operation in the Dominican Republic, with a total generation capacity of 278 megawatts (MW).

Speaking at the event, the company’s chief executive, Luis de Valdivia, emphasized that their investment is turning this country into the company’s main focus of production.

At the event, President Abinader was accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, who highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting, expanding, and encouraging projects of this type. He recalled that upon his arrival at the government, he found 457 megawatts of energy produced since the approval of the Renewable Incentives Law 57-07 in 2007 until 2020 and that in these three years, he has managed to double it.

Property titles

Yesterday, President Abinader delivered more than 1,000 property titles in San Pedro de Marcorís, positively impacting more than 4,000 people and guaranteeing them the right to a decent home.

With these 1,000 titles delivered this Friday, the total number of titles is 9,000, and with another 8,000 to be delivered soon, it will reach 17,000.

In this way, the President said that San Pedro de Macoris would be the province where more titles would have been delivered.

The titles are distributed in the communities of Villa Maranata, Restauración, Villa Paredes, Barrio Independencia, Villa Progreso, and Villa Velásquez, impacting more than 4,000 people.

Before this delivery, another 8,000 titles were delivered in Consuelo, totaling 9,000.

At the ceremony, the head of state said, “This will be the province with the highest number of titles, and with that, we are happy because we know what it means.”

Later, the President, adding 33 new classrooms to the public education sector, simultaneously inaugurated the Liceo Eugenio María de Hostos II and the Escuela Básica Esperanza, which will benefit thousands of children and young people.

These two deliveries guarantee more significant learning opportunities and educational quality in the country. The investment for the construction was RD$128,696,229.64 for the Liceo Eugenio María de Hostos 2 and RD$38,168,235.55 for the Escuela Básica Esperanza.