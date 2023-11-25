Black Friday deals will continue today and tomorrow

Although many stores started their offers several weeks ago, yesterday, the official day of Black Friday, there were new discounts. Most stores will extend their price reductions on items today and tomorrow.

As usual, Black Friday energized commerce since, from the early hours of Friday, there was a great movement of buyers in stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls, who took advantage of the offers and discounts promoted.

Articles, products, and appliances were this Friday with discounts ranging from 20 to 50%, in addition to special discounts for the use of cards of some banks.

According to the president of the National Organization of Commercial Companies (ONEC), Mario Lama, sales expectations are high for the organization, as there are offers in paint, appliances, hardware, home, care, and others.

Although he noted that sales yesterday morning were close to or very similar to last year, they expect that they will exceed last year’s figures between today and tomorrow.

On Duarte Avenue, the main commercial artery of Greater Santo Domingo, not only the stores showed discounts, but also hawkers and street vendors joined in the tradition, which has already been impacting the country’s economy.

Some shoppers consulted assured that they had perceived discounts on items but could not buy everything they wanted because the traditional day falls before payday.

I borrowed the money to take advantage and buy a washing machine that I need, and if I have enough for something else, I will buy clothes for the children, so I only have to complete in December, said María Torres.

About the offers, the collections and credit manager of Distribuidora Corripio, Juan Manuel Molina, said that the store, as in other years, has a wide range of offers.

“This weekend we have offers with Banco Popular on selected merchandise with up to 70% discounts,” he said.