Dominican Republic takes Haiti problem to France

Santo Domingo—The mission formed by the Dominican government with party leaders has held a series of meetings with legislators, academics, and French authorities in Paris, where they have discussed the problems faced by the Dominican Republic with the Haitian crisis and its effects on the border.

The delegation was composed of Andrés Lugo Risk, administrative vice minister of the presidency; José Julio Gómez, vice minister of foreign affairs; the former minister of energy and mines, Pelegrín Castillo, president of the National Progressive Force; and the president of the Frente Amplio, congressman Juan Dionicio Rodríguez.

They have developed an agenda of meetings with the deputies of the French National Assembly, Eléonore Caroit, representative of Latin America and the Caribbean; Mickael Cosson, president of the France-DR Friendship Group; and legislator Frantz Gumbs with Senators Jean Pierre Bansard and Evelyne Renaud-Garabedian, representatives of the French abroad.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with Michelle Ramis, director for the Americas and the Caribbean; Frédéric De Touchet, head of mission for Mexico-CA-Caribbean; and Sébastien Dorhdain, head of mission At the Ministry of Defense, with General Ludovic Poitou, deputy head of international affairs, and Colonel Cirylle Crisnaire, Latin America.

Also, with the board of directors of the International Organization of La Francophonie, headed by its secretary general, Louise Mushikiwab. In addition, with the president of the Institute of the Americas, Françoise Moulin, and Professor Carlos Quenan, vice-president.

In the various meetings, the national pact for formulating public policies that will allow our country to adequately manage the negative impact of the Haitian situation in the economic, migratory, border control, bilateral relations, and national security areas was presented. The agreement was signed at the National Palace by 28 political parties and a score of academics and intellectuals, including university rectors.

Another point addressed was the issue of violations of border treaties due to the illegal construction, technically unfeasible and highly detrimental to the environment and agriculture in the area, of the channel for the diversion of the waters of the Dajabón River by Haitian individuals. As well as the support of the Dominican government to the request of Prime Minister Ariel Henry for the deployment of a multinational mission to support the security of Haiti.