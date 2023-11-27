Guinness World Records evaluates whether the Dominican Republic won with the largest sancocho in the world

Santo Domingo.- The Flavor Fusion Fest group, the organizer of a recent event in the Dominican Republic, has announced that their attempt to make the world’s largest sancocho is currently under evaluation by Guinness World Records. The ambitious culinary endeavor took place last Saturday at Mirador del Este park, where numerous chefs from across the country gathered to prepare the massive dish.

The goal was to fill a cauldron with a capacity of over 30,000 liters, reaching a total weight of 36,000 pounds, in an effort to set the record for the world’s largest sancocho. This traditional Dominican stew included a variety of ingredients such as plantains, bananas, pumpkin, cassava, chicken, pork, and yautia.

To validate the record, the sancocho was required to be served in cubes for weighing. The judge responsible for deciding if the Dominican Republic has successfully prepared the largest sancocho in the world is Natalia Ramírez Talero from Colombia.

In a gesture of community spirit and generosity, 70% of the sancocho was donated to non-profit organizations. This record attempt not only showcases the rich culinary heritage of the Dominican Republic but also highlights the country’s commitment to community and charity. The result of the evaluation by Guinness World Records is eagerly awaited.