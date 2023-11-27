INABIE will deliver school supplies to students affected by tropical disturbance

Santo Domingo.- Víctor Castro, the Executive Director of the National Student Welfare Institute (INABIE), has confirmed that the institute began distributing school kits to students affected by a recent tropical disturbance. The distribution started on Sunday and is aimed at students who lost their school clothing and supplies due to the natural event.

Castro assured that INABIE has an adequate inventory of school kits to replace the uniforms and supplies for every child impacted by the disturbance. These kits include essential items such as a polo shirt, school pants, a pair of shoes, notebooks, a backpack, pencils, erasers, and bevels.

The process of distribution involves delivering these kits to educational centers. This is done after conducting a survey to determine the number of children in need, along with their gender and clothing sizes.

In addition to school clothing and supplies, Castro also mentioned that tablets have been distributed to the students. This initiative is part of INABIE’s broader efforts to ensure that students have all the necessary resources to continue their education without interruption.

Alongside this, Castro also discussed the reinforcement of inspection work to ensure the quality of food distributed in educational centers. These measures underscore INABIE’s commitment to supporting students’ educational needs, especially in the aftermath of natural disasters.