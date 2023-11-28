Santo Domingo.- Arajet, the Dominican low-cost carrier, has been honored as “the best new airline in the world” at the prestigious CAPA Awards, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, during the World Aviation Summit. This recognition comes amidst awards in nine other global aviation and airport categories.

Selected from over 20 newly established airlines in the past three years, Arajet stood out for its innovation and significant impact on the global aviation industry. A key factor in winning the award was Arajet’s modern fleet, which currently includes six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, expected to expand to eight by the end of the year. The airline also has an ongoing order with The Boeing Company, potentially increasing its fleet to more than 45 aircraft by 2027.

Arajet’s aircraft are noted for being more fuel-efficient and quieter than previous generations. In its first year, the airline has already transported around half a million passengers. The company’s press release highlights these achievements.

Víctor Pacheco Méndez, Arajet’s CEO and founder, expressed pride in receiving the award, seeing it as a realization of a dream. He emphasized Arajet’s role in transforming the Dominican Republic into a key hub in the Americas, connecting 22 destinations across 16 countries with over 150 connection possibilities in just one year.

At the CAPA Awards, Arajet was recognized alongside other notable winners like Alaska Airlines, which won Airline of the Year, and London Gatwick Airport, named the best large airport in the world.

Gardiner Porter, Boeing Aircraft’s Commercial Director, present at the ceremony, lauded Arajet as an extraordinary partner for The Boeing Company. He mentioned that Arajet is the first 737-8 operator to achieve this recognition.

Pacheco Méndez dedicated the award to the Dominican people and Arajet’s over 400 employees, acknowledging their efforts in realizing this vision. He also thanked the Dominican Republic’s government for its support, which has been instrumental in enhancing the country’s and Latin America’s connectivity.