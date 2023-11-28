Conadis presents Official Dictionary of Dominican Sign Language for deaf people

Santo Domingo.- The launch of the Official Dictionary of Dominican Sign Language in Santo Domingo represents a significant advancement for the deaf community in the Dominican Republic. This initiative, spearheaded by the National Disability Council (Conadis), was introduced at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo. The dictionary is designed to enhance sign language comprehension and facilitate better communication, thereby enriching the lives of the deaf.

The unveiling event was attended by notable leaders and influential figures who emphasized the dictionary’s vital role in promoting inclusion and access for individuals with hearing impairments. The Conadis president, along with other leaders, reiterated their commitment to ensuring equal rights and the removal of barriers for full inclusion of the deaf community.

Resulting from a collaborative effort among various institutions, the dictionary will be distributed across universities, inclusive schools, and to the deaf population throughout the country. Additionally, it is available in a digital format on the Conadis website.

According to www.conadis.gob.do, based on the ENHOGAR 2013 survey by the National Statistics Office, there are approximately 97,735 people with hearing disabilities in the Dominican Republic.