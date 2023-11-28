Dominican group, Lycans Academy wins dance competition in Orlando

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican dance group Lycans Academy achieved remarkable success at the All Dance World dance competition held in Orlando, Florida, securing first place in the Urban Show category. This victory crowned them as the international champions of the competition. Their performance not only earned them the top spot but also garnered an honorable mention for being among the top four groups in terms of choreography scoring, a significant feat considering the participation of 300 groups in the event.

Lycans Academy’s outstanding presentation at the competition led to a special invitation for them to perform once more during the closing gala night of the event, highlighting their exceptional talent and the impression they made. The competition saw Spain taking the second place and Chile securing the third place, demonstrating the high level of skill and artistry present at the event. Lycans Academy’s triumph at this international platform is a testament to their dedication and prowess in the field of dance.