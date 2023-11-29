Abinader receives the credentials of six ambassadors

Santo Domingo.- Yesterday, President Luis Abinader, accompanied by Vice President Raquel Peña and Minister of Foreign Affairs Roberto Álvarez, received the credentials of six new ambassadors in a formal ceremony at the Ambassadors’ Hall of the National Palace.

The newly accredited diplomats to the Dominican Republic are:

Jacqueline DeLima Baril from Canada, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Studies from Queen’s University and a Master’s degree in Global Development Management from the UK Open University. Ángel Arzuaga Reyes from the Republic of Cuba, a graduate of the “Enrique José Varona” Higher Institute with a degree in History and Social Sciences (1981), and further studies at the Higher Institute of International Relations “Raúl Roa García” (1995). María Sandra Winkler from the Republic of Argentina, who graduated in International Relations from the National University of Rosario, Argentina. She previously headed the economic and commercial sections of the Argentine embassies in Japan and Paraguay. Deryck Lance Murray from Trinidad and Tobago, a former member of the Trinidad and Tobago foreign service and a delegate to the Programs and Coordination Committee at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Beate Stirø from the Kingdom of Norway, who has been part of the Norwegian Foreign Service since 1990, with roles related to the UN Department of Humanitarian Affairs. Franz Hall from Jamaica, a Bachelor of Science holder and a veteran of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica since 1992.

Each diplomat was accompanied by their respective entourage and discussed their careers and missions with President Abinader. The ceremony also featured the playing of the national anthems of the Dominican Republic and the respective countries of the new ambassadors.