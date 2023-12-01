Danilo Medina receives delegation from the People’s Republic of China

Santo Domingo.- Marking the fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Dominican Republic and the People’s Republic of China, a Chinese government delegation recently visited former President Danilo Medina. This gesture highlights the significance of the bilateral relationship initiated during Medina’s presidency.

The Chinese delegation was led by Li Mingxiang, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The delegation included members Wang Heming, Zhao Yan, Zhou Xiangmeng, Pan Jiqiang, and Zhoy Zhichen.

Joining former President Medina were notable Dominican figures, including former Vice President Jaime David Fernández Mirabal and Charlie Mariotti, Secretary General of the Dominican Liberation Party.

This visit underscores the diplomatic milestone achieved on May 1, 2018, when the Dominican Republic, under President Medina’s leadership, established diplomatic ties with China. A significant highlight of this relationship was Medina’s official visit to China in November 2018, following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping. This visit marked the first of its kind by a Dominican head of state, cementing the growing ties between the two nations.