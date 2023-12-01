Inabie delivers full school supplies to students in San José de Ocoa affected by rains

Santo Domingo.- Following the tropical disturbance on November 18 that significantly impacted San José de Ocoa, the National Institute of Student Welfare (INABIE) has taken decisive action to support affected students. INABIE has ordered the complete distribution of school supplies to ensure that no student halts their education due to the loss of necessary materials. This initiative aligns with President Luis Abinader’s directive for government institutions to assist all affected sectors, emphasizing the importance of supporting the educational sector, which represents the present and future of the nation.

On Friday, INABIE distributed over 7,000 school kits in the area. These kits include essential items such as backpacks, shoes, socks, polo shirts, pants, notebooks, pencils, and more. The distribution process was managed by the Student Support Department of the Directorate of Health and Social Services. They coordinated with the directors of educational centers, who were responsible for handing over the supplies to students in the public education system.

The distribution center was set up at the Sports Center in the municipality of Sabana Larga, San José de Ocoa. Here, directors from various educational centers arrived to collect the supplies.

INABIE’s efforts extend beyond San José de Ocoa. They have also distributed school supplies in Greater Santo Domingo and other affected areas such as Santo Domingo Oeste, Los Girasoles, El Tamarindo, and La Zurza. The institution has reaffirmed its commitment and capacity to meet 100% of the needs of students affected by the tropical disturbance, ensuring uninterrupted educational progress for these young learners.