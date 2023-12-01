President will inaugurate 10 works this weekend in Santiago and San José de Ocoa

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic is set to inaugurate a total of 10 projects in Santiago and San José de Ocoa provinces during a weekend tour. In Santiago, on Saturday, his schedule includes the opening of new city entrances, as well as 360 apartments across different communities. The day will also feature a luncheon with local women at the Association for Development, Inc. (Apedi), and the inauguration of a new play area and the Santa Rosa de Lima Church in El Llano, Pedro García municipal district. The day concludes with the unveiling of Santiago’s new entrance.

On Sunday, the President’s focus shifts to San José de Ocoa, beginning with the inauguration of the Guarionex Alcántara Hospital in Rancho Arriba, followed by the opening of the Rancho Arriba/Nizao Highway. After a community lunch in El Roble, President Abinader will inaugurate the renovation of the softball field and initiate the U16 senior category Basketball Tournament at the Sports Center. He will also open the Arroyo Palma/ Bello Sobrante Highway and conclude his tour with the inauguration of the Municipal Palace in El Pinal.