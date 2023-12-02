Cool temperatures forecast throughout the country

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported that for this Saturday, the country will continue to be affected by the anticyclonic system, which has continued to limit precipitation of considerable accumulations.

In the afternoon, there will be some cloudiness accompanied by scattered rains, possible thunderstorms, and isolated gusts of wind due to the northeasterly wind and the approach of a weak trough.

These possible rains will occur in the provinces of the northeast, southeast, north, and Central Cordillera, such as La Altagracia, La Romana, San Pedro de Macoris, Monte Plata, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Santiago Rodriguez, Puerto Plata, Samana, Sanchez Ramirez, and Greater Santo Domingo, among others nearby.

MOUNTAINOUS AREAS AND VALLEYS

The Onamet highlighted that these temperatures will remain pleasant in the mountainous areas and valleys of the interior of the country during the early hours of the morning, part of the night, and the early morning due to the fresh wind from the northeast direction, as well as, the time of the year.