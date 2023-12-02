CPEP President believes that the situation in Haiti threatens the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo—The economic and social situation in which Haiti is developing represents a permanent danger for the Dominican Republic. Still, the government takes the proper measures to prevent, avoid, plan and prepares itself in terms of security to prevent Haitians from crossing to this side of the border.

This was expressed by Juan Pablo Uribe, president of the Permanent Commission of Patriotic Celebrations (CPEP), in a ceremony at the National Pantheon on the 202nd anniversary of the Ephemeral Independence.

He said that in absolute terms, Haiti is an ungovernable, failed territory; there is no institutionality, no civilized social coexistence, where gangs admitted by the authorities themselves indicate that between 70 or 80 percent of the territory is controlled or under the influence of armed gangs.

“So, certainly the situation in Haiti represents a danger, a threat that we have been able to manage, circumvent, prevent and prepare ourselves in terms of security so that it does not reach the national territory,” he said in the company of Colonel ERD, Socrates Suazo, director of Military History of the Ministry of Defense, and also Colonel and engineer Juan Lora, president of the Colonel Juan Maria Lora Fernandez Foundation.

Because of the situation in the sister nation, he said, the Dominican authorities are deploying thousands of soldiers on the border. In contrast, the construction of the border fence continues, in addition to other measures to control trade and migratory flows.

The CPEP held a ceremony at the National Pantheon to commemorate the 202nd anniversary of the Ephemeral Independence, from December 1, 1821, to February 9, 1822.

Uribe, while pronouncing the apology for the event, said that it is remembered with special emphasis in this year 2023, the 202 anniversary of the proclamation of independence that led to a courageous initiative, the enlightened hero José Núñez de Cáceres, on December 1, 1821, against the Spanish empire.

“And we do so because of the conflictive relationship to which we are subjected by the situation of social and institutional chaos and generalized Haitian violence that hangs like a sinister knife over the unbending and well-guarded head of our border, where the homeland begins and ends,” proclaimed Uribe.

He said that the independence declaration, led by Núñez de Cáceres, was destroyed by the Haitian invasion that began on February 9, 1822, led by Boyer, and lasted as a nefarious occupation for 22 years, until the glorious February 27, 1844.