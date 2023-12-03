DNCD apprehends two foreigners in Barahona with assault rifles

Barahona—Agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office arrested two men and seized three assault rifles, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition, in a monitoring and surveillance operation carried out in the province of Barahona.

The agents and several prosecutors raided a villa next to the hotel El Quemaito, on the main street without number, where they seized three rifles among them, an AK-47, caliber 63, an M-16 caliber 7.62 and an M-92, Zastava Serbia brand, caliber 762x39mm.

In addition, 262 rifle capsules of different calibers, two cell phones, a GPS, two maps, adhesive tapes, a knife, and Colombian pesos, among other evidence, were seized.

During the raid, a Colombian and a Venezuelan were arrested and handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Barahona to be submitted to justice for violation of law 36 on the illegal possession and carrying of firearms.

“The detainees are also being investigated to establish if they are part of drug trafficking networks, whose operational mode is to bring drugs in speedboats from South America to Dominican territory.”

The DNCD and the Public Prosecutor’s Office are deepening their investigations and expect to offer more details as the process progresses. At the same time, interdiction operations against drug trafficking and organized crime have been reinforced throughout the national territory.