Government to inaugurate 10 works in Ocoa and Santiago

Santiago—President Luis Abinader will go this weekend to the provinces of Santiago de los Caballeros and San José de Ocoa, where he will inaugurate ten works, including the new entrance to the city and 300 apartments.

In Santiago today at 9:00 a.m., the president will participate in the inauguration of Monsignor Hector Rafael Rodriguez at the PUCMM. Later, he will inaugurate 200 apartments in Hato del Yaque and 160 more in Los Salados. At noon, he will have lunch with women at the headquarters of the Association for the Development of that province.

In the afternoon, he will deliver a new play and, simultaneously, the Santa Rosa de Lima Church in El Llano, in Pedro García; at 7:00 p.m., he will inaugurate the new entrance of Santiago.

Today, Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., he will inaugurate San José de Ocoa the Guarionex Alcántara Hospital in Rancho Arriba; then, he will be at the inauguration of the Rancho Arriba-Nizao highway. At noon, the president will meet with the community of El Roble.

Then, he will lead the inauguration of the renovation of the softball court and kick off the basketball tournament in the U16 category at the Polideportivo de San José de Ocoa. He will end the day with the inauguration of the Arroyo Palma-Bello Sobrante road and the Municipal Palace delivery in El Pinal.