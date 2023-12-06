Dominican Government send strong Diplomatic Note to Haiti over border incident

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government has issued a stern diplomatic note to Haiti following an incident on the northern border where Haitian police entered Dominican territory to disperse a commercial exchange between merchants from both nations. The Dominican Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, expressed strong disapproval of the situation, emphasizing that it was “unacceptable.”

While Álvarez acknowledged the difficulties faced by the Haitian Government in controlling its territory, he made it clear that such actions were unacceptable and hoped they would not recur. Senior military officials in the Dominican Republic confirmed the incident, with President Luis Abinader calling it a “provocation.”

During the altercation, Haitian police officers, or individuals dressed in Haitian Border Police uniforms, disrupted the informal market between Dominican and Haitian merchants. The situation was resolved after the intervention of the Dominican Army.

Relations between the Dominican Republic and Haiti have been tense, particularly regarding the construction of a canal near the Dajabón or Masacre River, which has caused disputes and led to border closures. Both countries have sought mediation from the Organization of American States (OAS) to address the canal issue.