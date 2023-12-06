Minister of Defense reaffirms Armed Forces’ commitment to the Dominican people in Christmas message

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Defense, Díaz Morfa, has issued a heartfelt Christmas message reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces to the Dominican people. In his message, he emphasized the selfless dedication and limitless devotion of the Armed Forces in serving the nation.

Díaz Morfa acknowledged that their duty knows no schedule, their dedication knows no limits, and their commitment recognizes no barriers. He underlined the daily efforts of the Armed Forces to raise their standards and expressed pride in the true strength of the institution—the spirit and capabilities of every man and woman within the Armed Forces.

Even on Christmas, Díaz Morfa assured that the soldiers will remain on duty, far from their homes. Regardless of the day, time, location, or weather, they will always stand close to the Dominican people, safeguarding their safety and well-being.

This message serves as a reminder of the dedication and sacrifice of the Dominican Armed Forces, ensuring the nation’s security and the welfare of its citizens, even during the holiday season.