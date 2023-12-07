Frontal system brings increased clouds, rain, and cooler temperatures across Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that a frontal system will bring increased cloud cover to the country this Thursday. The weather report indicates that this change will result in light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds, as well as a noticeable drop in temperatures.

These weather conditions, particularly the rainfall, are expected to be more prominent in the afternoon and early evening. Areas most affected will include the Caribbean coastline, along with the northwest, northeast, the Central mountain range, and the border region.

On Friday, the frontal system is set to continue affecting the weather patterns in the Dominican Republic, especially in the northern regions. Cloudiness will be prevalent from the early morning. The shift in wind direction to the northeast during the early hours will contribute to a decline in temperatures. This cooling effect will be more pronounced in mountainous regions and internal valleys.

In the National District and Greater Santo Domingo areas, including Santo Domingo Este, Norte, and Oeste, there will be an increase in cloudiness. Residents should expect weak to moderate rainfall, potential thunderstorms, and gusts of wind. Temperature forecasts for Greater Santo Domingo suggest minimums ranging from 19 °C to 21 °C and maximums between 29 °C to 31 °C.