Efforts intensify to reopen Juana Méndez border for trade

Dajabon.- In an effort to reopen the border and resume binational trade, civil, military, and Dominican commercial representatives held a meeting at the Catholic Church with officials from Juan Méndez. The meeting, led by Governor Rosalba Milagros Peña, discussed the ongoing closure of the Juana Méndez border crossing, while other crossings remain open.

Priest Roberto Guzmán, playing a mediating role in the discussions, indicated that dialogue will continue, with plans for a forthcoming meeting involving all Haitian authorities from Juana Méndez to resolve the situation.

Attending the meeting were key figures such as Dolan Bolssi, the head of POLIFRON in Northeast Haiti, and Michael Gerald, the customs inspector in Juana Méndez-Haiti. Gerald mentioned that the decision to reopen the border does not lie with them. Freddy Morrillo, the president of the Federation of Dajabón Merchants, stated that they would be engaging authorities from both nations through the Dominican consulate in Juana Méndez and the Haitian consulate in Dajabón to find a solution to the border closure.