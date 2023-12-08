Zoodom: diverse wildlife and plans for new species

Santo Domingo.- Karina Núñez, the communications manager of the Dominican Zoo (Zoodom), highlighted the zoo’s role in providing a recreational space for visitors to learn about various animal species. The zoo attracts around 10,000 visitors weekly.

Núñez mentioned plans to introduce new species like elephants and giraffes. However, financial constraints have delayed these additions, as they exceed the zoo’s current budget.

Zoodom houses a diverse range of mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles. Among these, the chimpanzee Linda is particularly notable. Linda suffered an electric shock and a fall, resulting in permanent damage to her central nervous system. This injury causes her to experience cramps in her right arm and has also reduced her vision by 20%. Her unique condition has made her a favorite among the zoo’s veterinarians, but it has also led to a dislike for noise due to her changed behavior.

Currently, Zoodom is home to 150 species and about 1,500 animals, offering visitors a chance to explore and learn about wildlife.