600,000 visitors expected for New Year’s Eve festivities

LAS AMÉRICAS, DR—The terminals operated by Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) will close this year, 2023, with more than six million passengers mobilized. For Christmas alone, more than 600,000 travelers, mostly absent Dominicans, are projected.

Monika Infante de Henríquez, general director of Aerodom, declared that the most significant flow of passengers during the Christmas holidays is expected to enter and leave through the José Francisco Peña Gómez International Airport of the Americas (AILA).

She indicated that at least 533,000 passengers from the United States, Europe, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean islands will arrive at Las Americas.

The Aerodom executive explained that many Dominicans live in the Dominican Republic and always come to the country for Christmas to meet up with their families to enjoy the end of the year.

He added that, in the case of the Gregorio Luperón International Airport of Puerto Plata, also operated by the concessionaire Aerodom, the projection is that 91,200 travelers will be mobilized in December.

For the Profesor Juan Bosch terminal in Catey de Samaná, 10,500 passengers, while for the Joaquín Balaguer International Airport in Higüero de Santo Domingo Norte, the projection is 3,300 passengers.

With the projection of more than 600,000 passengers expected to come to the country during Christmas, Aerodom forecasts that this figure will contribute to more than six million passengers traveling this year through the airports operated by this concessionaire company.

Received to the rhythm of Merengue

To the rhythm of Merengue played by a typical music group, hundreds of Dominican passengers residing in the United States and other countries continue to arrive through the AILA to visit their loved ones during Christmas.

The terminal overflows with joy and excitement as families anxiously await the arrival of their relatives.

The massive arrival of absent Dominicans is quite an event, as it marks the reunion of relatives and friends who have been separated by distance for months.

The General Directorate of Customs announced the Christmas Grace of 4,000 thousand dollars that the absent Dominicans will receive this year to purchase gifts and Christmas presents for their relatives upon their return to the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, the staff of the different institutions that converge at the AILA has increased for Christmas. The service personnel in the immigration and customs rooms has also been improved.

The purpose is to expedite the departure process of travelers, given the increased flow of passengers expected to enter the country during this period of the year.

It is also expected that after the 15th, the flow of passengers of absent Dominicans coming to the country to visit their relatives and vacation will increase.

After that date, absent Dominicans leave for vacations in factories and factories and students in schools and universities in New York City and other North American states.

Christmas Decorations

Aerodom, in addition to Las Americas, manages under a concession contract with the State the Gregorio Luperon International Airport in Puerto Plata; Joaquin Balaguer, in Higüero, Santo Domingo; Catey, in Samana; Maria Montez, in Barahona, and Arroyo Barril, in Samana.

The AILA has been decorated with Christmas lights and trees amid an environment filled with the typical music of the country, creating a festive and cozy atmosphere.

Travelers happily leave terminals A and B customs halls carrying heavy bundles and boxes containing items and gifts cleared of duties by customs authorities.

After leaving the customs area, passengers mingle with their loved ones waiting for them at the exit, with hugs and kisses and happy to touch and caress the faces of loved ones they may not have seen for years.