Dominican Republic bolsters border surveillance with locally assembled Dulus TP-75 Aircraft

Santo Domingo.- In a significant move to enhance border security, President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic has officially provided two Dulus TP-75 aircraft to the nation’s Air Force. This step aims to strengthen the monitoring efforts along the Dominican-Haitian border.

The President announced that these aircraft, assembled within the Dominican Republic, incurred a total cost of $650,000, equivalent to over 18 million Dominican pesos. This initiative marks a notable achievement in the history of the Dominican Air Force, showcasing the local assembly of the Dulus TP-75 aircraft at $325,000 each.

President Abinader emphasized the strategic importance of these aircraft, particularly for the supervision activities from the southern air base in Barahona. This development not only reflects a milestone in the country’s defense capabilities but also underscores the skill and efficiency of the technicians in the Dominican Air Force.

Furthermore, this initiative aligns with President Abinader’s decree 366-23, issued in August of the same year, which established a new Air Base in the province of Barahona, designated as the Southern Command of the Air Force of the Dominican Republic.