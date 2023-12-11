Luis Abinader leads polls with strong support for 2024 elections

Santo Domingo.- According to a recent survey by Markestrategia, Luis Abinader, the presidential candidate for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), is poised to win the 2024 elections with a commanding 57.8% of the votes, outperforming five other candidates. The survey, conducted from December 7 to 9, 2023, with 1,200 participants, indicates a significant lead for Abinader.

The survey results show a consistent upward trajectory for Abinader’s candidacy, growing from 47.7% in January to 57.8% in December, an increase of 10.1 percentage points over the year. This growth contrasts with the downward trend observed in other candidates. The average voting intention for Abinader from July to December stood at 55.5%.

Moreover, 66.8% of respondents believe Abinader could secure victory in the first round. In hypothetical second-round matchups, he leads with 63.7% against Leonel Fernández and 65.8% against Abel Martínez.

Abinader’s administration also enjoys widespread support, with more than 60% of respondents approving of his management. A notable 67.8% believe the country is on the right path, and 52.4% feel the country is progressing under his leadership.

The survey also touched on public opinion regarding the renegotiation of the Aerodom contract for the country’s airport concessions. A significant 59.2% expressed complete agreement with the renegotiation, which is expected to generate over 2 billion dollars for the country, including an advance of 775 million dollars in the first six months. Furthermore, 60% consider the renegotiation more beneficial for the country, and 64.5% believe the funds will be used for further development projects.