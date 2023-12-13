Deputy José Horacio Rodríguez raises concerns over english-only annexes in Aerodom contract

Santo Domingo.- Deputy José Horacio Rodríguez has voiced concerns over the transparency and accessibility of the contract presented by Aerodom, the company managing several airports in the Dominican Republic, due to annexes being written entirely in English. Speaking on the morning program La Mañana Con Dary, Rodríguez highlighted the potential issues this language barrier could create.

Emphasizing the need for clarity and openness in official documents, Rodríguez argued that contracts should be in the country’s official language to ensure clear communication and transparency. This practice is crucial for the public’s understanding of the terms and agreements in contracts that significantly impact airport administration and, by extension, the citizens.

Rodríguez’s statements underline the broader importance of ensuring that all official contracts are accessible to the public, both in terms of language and content. He advocates for the involvement of relevant authorities to verify and rectify the situation, ensuring that contracts are drafted in Spanish, the official language of the Dominican Republic.

His call for action reflects a commitment to transparency and proper management in public contracts, reinforcing the rights of citizens to be fully informed about decisions and agreements that affect their interests.