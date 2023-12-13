Fire ravages commercial plaza in Santiago de los Caballeros, causing significant losses

Santiago.- A devastating fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, struck the Marilópez sector in Santiago de los Caballeros, severely damaging several businesses. The blaze, which occurred on Tuesday night, obliterated Plaza Marilópez, a commercial center housing a vegetable store, a supplier, and an appliance store.

The inferno, resulting in estimated losses of around 30 million pesos, also completely destroyed an upholstery shop, while a bar in the vicinity suffered partial damage. Carmelo Collado, the owner of the vegetable store, believes the fire started in the supplier’s premises before rapidly spreading to the neighboring establishments. He personally estimates his losses at about eight million pesos.

Firefighting units rushed to the scene and continued their efforts into Wednesday morning to fully extinguish the fire and manage the lingering smoke. The tragedy has not only caused financial damage but also led to job losses, with Manuel Rodríguez, an employee at the plaza, reporting that at least seven workers are now unemployed due to the incident.

The calamity has had a significant impact on the local community, affecting both business owners and employees. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, and the aftermath sees the community grappling with the task of rebuilding and recovery.