Greater Santo Domingo seeks urgent solutions for urban mobility and transportation crisis

Santo Domingo.- In response to the escalating transportation and urban mobility crisis in Greater Santo Domingo, authorities and experts are advocating for urgent, short-to-medium-term solutions to alleviate the strain on the population. The crisis, characterized by high levels of stress, economic burdens, and health-related costs, was the focus of a recent discussion at the Listín Diario Breakfast, led by director Miguel Franjul.

Experts from the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC) and the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University (UNPHU) proposed several actions during the meeting. These include enforcing laws uniformly across all user groups, emphasizing citizen education, leveraging technology, optimizing road use, and engaging in dynamic planning.

Participants, including INTEC Rector Julio Sánchez Maríñez, Víctor Hernández, Alexandra Cedeño from Intrant and INTEC, and UNPHU’s Omar Rancier and Heidi de Moya, stressed the importance of research and active planning for a safe, efficient transportation system. They also recommended staggering service schedules, fostering a public transport culture, implementing an effective transfer system with interconnected stations, and decentralizing services to reduce the need for long commutes.

One critical suggestion was the removal of interurban stations within urban areas, replaced by transfer stations at city limits. This approach would streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion within the city.

Rector Sánchez Maríñez emphasized the urgency of these measures, given the current distress caused by traffic congestion. He advocated for strict compliance with existing traffic regulations, including rules for light and heavy vehicles, motorcyclists, and parking. He also highlighted the need for a consequence regime for offenders and the importance of educational campaigns to raise public awareness.

Architect Rancier pointed out the necessity of developing a culture of citizenship and respect for public transport norms. He also suggested a macro vision of city planning, noting the potential improvements in traffic flow by addressing issues like street connectivity.

The consensus at the meeting was clear: while long-term solutions are vital, immediate actions are needed to address the acute challenges faced by the residents of Greater Santo Domingo in their daily commutes.