Dengue cases decrease

Santo Domingo—Some 99 municipalities in the country reported a decrease in dengue cases this week compared to those reported the previous week, with the surveillance system capturing 983 new cases of the disease, which has maintained a high demand for medical attention in recent months.

Reduction of cases

According to reports from the Epidemiology Department of the Ministry of Public Health, during epidemiological week number 48, 983 new dengue cases were reported, showing a reduction in the last four weeks of registration, when the average number of weekly cases exceeded 1,000 reported.

This year, the country is experiencing a dengue epidemic, generating a demand for attention in the emergency and hospitalization areas of clinics and hospitals, especially in Greater Santo Domingo. Epidemic conditions of dengue are also registered in different counties of the region.