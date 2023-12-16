Vaguada to generate rains in the regions

Santo Domingo—The approach of a trough associated with a frontal system and the effects of the wind from the northeast will produce today’s rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds over provinces of the northeast, southeast, and the Central Mountain Range.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) also predicted that the areas most affected by rainfall would be La Altagracia, El Seibo, La Romana, San Pedro de Macoris, Monte Plata, and Samana.

Also María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Monseñor Nouel, San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal, Santo Domingo and the National District.

You can read: What is the Constitutional Court, the high court that has been talked about so much this week?

On the Atlantic and Caribbean coast, meteorology recommends operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized boats to stay in port and not venture offshore due to abnormal wind and waves.

Temperatures will remain low, the minimum between 19 °C and 21 °C and the maximum between 29 °C and 31 °C.

Green alert in 9 provinces

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) maintains a green alert for Puerto Plata, Santiago, La Vega, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Duarte, Monseñor Nouel, María Trinidad Sánchez and Samaná due to possible flooding of rivers, streams, and creeks and landslides.